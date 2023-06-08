Police and a Bomb Disposal Team were called to Highbridge on Wednesday (June 7th) to investigate a suspicious object.

A Police spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Police attended an address in Scott Road, Highbridge, on Wednesday 7th June as part of routine enquiries.”

“While making these unrelated enquiries officers became concerned about an item at the property and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit attended as a precaution.”

“The EOD found no cause for alarm and were stood down by 6pm.”

Pictured: Archive photo of the bomb disposal team at a previous incident in Highbridge