A large-scale search was launched in Burnham-On-Sea during the early hours of Friday morning (June 9th) for a missing teenager.

Burnham Coastguards, Weston Coastguards and BARB Search & Rescue volunteers were called out at 1.20am to search for the missing person.

A Burnham Coastguard spokesman said: “We were tasked to assist Police in the search for a missing person. The young male had been out for a run and not returned.”

“Our team numbers were bolstered by our flank team from Weston-Super-Mare Coastguard and BARB Search & Rescue.”

“After gathering the info from our ops room we liaised with the on-scene police units and conducted a search of the local area including the seafront, Apex ponds and the tow path.”

“As the search was in full swing, further search areas were being identified, and plans made to cover those areas and beyond.”

“Thankfully, those plans were not needed as the person returned home safe and well.”

“With this confirmed, all the search teams were gathered in and equipment restowed ready for the next call.”

“As always, all the teams are ready to respond 24/7 and this was another fine example of inter agency working. A big thanks to all those involved.”