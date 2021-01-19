Brean Parish Council has welcomed proposals by the RNLI to provide a new lifeguard service on the village’s beach from this summer.

Parish councillors considered proposals for the new service at a virtual meeting on Monday evening (January 18th).

The RNLI already provide a lifeguard service on Burnham and Berrow beaches, which are run by Sedgemoor District Council, but Brean has not been covered by the RNLI.

Sedgemoor District Council has offered to pick up the proposed £6,300/year cost of the RNLI’s service on the beach as a trial in the first year.

Brean Parish Council Chairman Trevor Hicks, who met with Sedgemoor District Council this week to discuss the proposals, said: “Any help with beach safety would be a help.”

He added that Sedgemoor District Council is also recruiting a beach resort manager who will be responsible for all three beaches in the area – at Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow.

“This is a good step – there is a lot of synergy and the shared information could help with beach safety” and he added: “It’s positive to see them thinking of Brean like this.”

Cllr Nikki McCoy said the proposal is “very generous – it is a very long beach though… and I think we would need a beach warden as well.”