Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre and Arts Centre has responded to a local need for more online teaching and resources to engage children during lockdown.

The theatre’s creative team has released a series of online art workshops, delivered by talented artist, costume and theatre designer, Catherine Hawkridge.

Catherine has worked for ITV, Aardman Animation and the Royal Opera House on many productions.

The three online children’s art workshops, aimed at Year 5 & 6 children, and hosted on the Princess’s Youtube channel, have already attracted nearly 1000 views.

The classes include an introduction to work that you will use over the series and culminates in the production of your own shadow box theatre, puppets and scenery.

The whole series is bespoke to our area and in a time when there is a need for online teaching resources, to have something ready made by talented professionals is a relief for those in charge of daily education (parents and teachers).

Beccy Armory, leading the artistic team, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was important to us to be a part of helping our local families and teachers in the efforts of keeping children engaged with learning during this current lockdown.”

“So we decided to use our links with incredible practitioners and create online classes that meant something to our community.”

“We are now working hard on an online spoken word and poetry workshop with CBBC regular, Chris Redmond, and there are more plans ahead at the Princess education wise.”

Cllr Louise Parkin, Chair of the Town Council’s Princess Management Committee, adds: “The reaction from teachers and school children is great, and made even better when we receive pictures of finished work.”

“We are committed to assisting schools locally with a cultural and creative education programme at the Princess, now and in the future.”

All the workshops are available here on the Princess website or via their YouTube channel here.

The Princess would love to see any of your work so please send pictures to info@theprincesstheatre.co.uk

If you are a teacher and would like to get in touch with the Princess about upcoming resources and education programmes please email education@theprincesstheatre.co.uk