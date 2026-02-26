Brean Splash swimming pool complex wins go-ahead for major expansion

Plans to significantly expand Brean Splash swimming pool complex have been approved by Somerset Council this week.

Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported here that Unity Holidays had submitted the application, seeking permission for a major upgrade to the site, including two new outdoor lido pools, a ‘lazy river’, and a new ‘Festival Gardens’ area featuring four leisure pavilions and a range of outdoor attractions.

The expansion forms part of the company’s £10million investment into its Unity Beach location.

The proposals will see Brean Splash transformed into a festival‑style promenade beside the pool, with new spaces for family activities, an ice cream parlour, a gourmet burger outlet, dancing water features, and new outdoor pools.

In its Design & Access Statement, Unity Holidays says the Festival Gardens concept will draw inspiration from traditional British seaside towns, using bright colours, canvas‑style coverings, decorative lighting and playful signage to create a nostalgic yet modern atmosphere. The design also references Burnham-On-Sea’s coastal character and long-standing leisure traditions.

The application attracted several objections, mainly focused on concerns about noise with a nearby caravan park saying in its response: “Our main concern is the potential noise from music, tannoys, microphones and partying especially in the evening when people tend to get rowdier. We have lived here for 26 years and are not against development, but this should not be at the detriment of others.”

In approving the planning application – which has reference number 06/25/00005 – Somerset Council has imposed several conditions on the approval, including limiting the outdoor pool’s operating hours to between 7.30am and 8.30pm. Work must start within the next three years.

This latest £10.2 million investment follows quickly after some £15m was spent by new owners, Unity Holidays, on the park’s new ‘Wonky Donkey’ pub and restaurant which contains an enhanced pavilion, sports bar and arcade.

Those facilities were opened last May by Alex Jones, presenter of BBC’s The One Show, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.