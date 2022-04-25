A Brent Knoll family has transformed their thriving farm into a popular glamping holiday site – one of several in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

With many local farms seeing income squeezed from traditional farming activities, farmers are becoming more entrepreneurial and using their land in different ways – from installing solar farms to attracting tourists.

Craig and Clair Herrod’s family have been farming Laurel Farm near Brent Knoll for nearly 30 years. They have expanded over time to having 250 cows, including 120 milking cows.

Since the farm installed state-of-the-art robotic milking systems – which milk their herd 24 hours a day – it’s helped the farm expand into other areas.

Clair told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have diversified from farming, opening a glamping site with three couples’ pods, and mostly recently have added two family pods.”

Glamping – which is described as ‘outdoor camping with amenities and comforts’ – is growing in popularity in the Burnham-On-Sea area with several sites now offering it.

“Our robotic milking machines and cows are a huge attraction as well, with many guests asking for farm tours during their stay,” adds Clair. The site offers a handful of luxury pods and communal facilities including kitchen, dining area, an honesty shop and fire pit.

In eight months, the family has welcomed more than 130 sets of guests and they are expecting a busy summer season this year.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that the busy Easter holiday period in the Burnham area had been ‘tremendous’ for the local tourism industry.