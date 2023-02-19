Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll is set to hold an orchid clinic with a top expert in March.

The event will be held on Friday March 3rd at 4pm with expert plant physiologist and author of ‘Growing Orchids at Home’ Dr Manos Kanellos.

Centre manager Rob Vohra said: “There will be a demonstration on how to re-pot your orchid plus expert advice on how to best care for and ensure that your orchid reflowers.”

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Manos back to Sanders after last visiting us four years ago.”

”He has a fascinating wealth of knowledge about this beautiful and specialist group of plants.”

Tickets can be purchased at a cost of £5 each from www.bit.ly/3R76E6B.

The clinic starts at 4pm prompt and if you bring along your orchid you can get this re-potted for free if you purchase the associated products.