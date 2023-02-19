Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor joined volunteers in cleaning the town’s beach of litter during the latest beach clean on Saturday (February 18th).

Cllr Lesley Millard thanked the 25+ residents and volunteers from the Friends of Burnham Beach for their work.

“They do fantastic work in all weathers to keep our beach clean every month and a big thank you goes to them all,” she said as the Town Council pushes forward with its environmental projects.

Among those joining the latest clean-up were a group of staff from Welcome Break’s Sedgemoor Services as part of a community project.

Friends of Burnham Beach organiser Mark Hollidge said it had been a busy morning for the team: “A group of 25 people, including several children, spent an hour and a half on the estuary banks collecting a large amount of litter.”

“Most of the rubbish was small to medium pieces of plastic. We collected 20 bags of rubbish. It is interesting to note that plastic items that the government have banned or restricted – plastic cotton buds and supermarket carrier bags – are either non existent or in much reduced number.”

“Banning unnecessary plastic definitely helps! On the either hand, we see more paraphernalia associated with vaping as well as a lot of cigarette butts. People who use these things could be more careful about how they dispose of them.”