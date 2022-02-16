A Brent Knoll garden centre is set to temporarily close its main restaurant for a six-week refurbishment.

Blue Diamond, who own Sanders Garden Centre, have this week announced that they will be closing the centre’s main restaurant from Monday 21st February to carry out major upgrades.

Rob Vohra, centre manager, says: “This latest phase, once completed, will see the end of what has been an eight month programme of works each side of Christmas. The transformation so far has been amazing and we have been receiving some great feedback.”

“We would like to thank all our customers for bearing with us during this time and look forward to the completion of all works in time for the busy spring season.”

“Works are still in progress throughout the centre including the development of a new indoor gardening department, a refurbishment of the front entrance and new sleeper beds throughout the plant area.

Rob added: “Whilst our main restaurant is shut, our Kipling cafe will remain open and will also be offering light bites and savoury snacks as well as their usual coffee and cake menu. All main restaurant staff have been re-deployed within the garden centre and around the group during the temporary closure.”

Blue Diamond are the country’s second largest garden centre retailer with 39 garden centres, including local centres such as Cadbury Garden Centre and the recently acquired Blackdown Garden Centre near Wellington.