Burnham and Highbridge Air Cadets have issued an appeal to identify several former cadets pictured in several historic photos.

CI Jeff Jackson says: “During a spring clean of the 290DF Cadet hut, we discovered some old photographs, dating to around July 1941, of what we believe to be cadets of the long since disbanded 2302 squadron.”

“The Air Cadets were formed on 1 February 1941 and our current cadets found them interesting to contrast the current more wearer-friendly uniform and IT based teaching aids we now use compared to chalkboards. Perhaps some of our senior residents might recognise someone?”

Get in contact with Burnham-On-Sea.com if you recognise the cadets.