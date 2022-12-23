Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor’s has issued a Christmas Message to local residents.

Cllr Lesley Millard, pictured, has praised the community spirit in the two towns at the end of a busy year.

She says: “What a year we have all had! I have been able to meet so many of you and feel that I am now getting to know our town even better.”

“We have had many opportunities to celebrate with The Queen’s Jubilee and now over this Christmas period. We have also had sad times as we mourned Queen Elizabeth II.”

“We have shown a great community response as we face the cost-of-living crisis together. We came together to support the local Foodbank and all our local groups and organisations are working to provide warm spaces and help where they can.”

“We have many people who are working hard throughout the community to make life more comfortable for everyone.”

“We are going to launch more support in the New Year as we put our Climate and Ecology Action Plan into place. An important part of that is working with Weston and Burnham Solar Energy to help people reduce their use of energy.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those who work tirelessly to provide help and support in the community. You are the people who make Burnham and Highbridge a great place to live.”

“The Town Council will be bringing together all organisations working in the town to ensure that any support offered has the greatest impact for everyone. We also need to ensure that information is shared clearly and effectively with all residents.”

“I look forward to seeing you all in the New Year and wish you all a happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year.”