Weston Air Show has been scrapped in 2023 after North Somerset Council said it could no longer afford the £135,000 subsidy that the event needs.

The event in June was attended by thousands of people over two days to see displays from planes including the Red Arrows, featured here.

“We don’t feel this is reasonable at a time of cost of living pressures on our budgets and those of households,” says a council spokesman.

“We are always open to new events for visitors but we are no longer in a position to routinely subsidise these at the expense of taxpayers.”

The festival returned this summer after a gap of two years during the Covid pandemic.

Although the event was popular, councillor Mike Bell said it had “struggled” for years due to rising costs and a lack of aircraft available for display.

“Local traders reported that most of the economic benefit was felt by stallholders who came in for the festival rather than our businesses.”

“So it isn’t a case of never again, but it isn’t feasible right now.”

“The council faces extra costs of more than £33m next year due to energy cost pressures, inflation, social care, children’s services and waste service demands.”

“We just cannot do everything and some things have to give way,” he added.