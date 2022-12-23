A long-serving partner, agricultural valuer and auctioneer in Burnham-On-Sea is marking retirement by heading for Australia.

Jeremy Bell has worked in all aspects of property and rural work with Greenslade Taylor Hunt.

The younget of five sons in a farming family, he chose a different path and discovered a life-long love of auctioneering.

He was plunged in at the deep end at Chippenham Livestock Market selling poultry and produce at 18.

Given just 10 minutes notice to preside over his first sale, he discovered a talent and relish for the task.

During his long career he has been a frontline auctioneer primarily selling calves, store stock and prime stock at Highbridge Market and also selling antiques in Bank Chambers salerooms Burnham-On-Sea.

More recently he has been on the rostrum at Sedgemoor Auction Centre selling primestock cattle. But it is property auctions that have captured his heart.

He said “Property selling is the best. With a property auction you have no idea who will bid and it’s a complete unknown, which is very exciting.”

“In a property auction for nine out of 10 people it is the first time they have ever taken part in one. They wear their hearts on their sleeves. There’s nothing quite like it.”

“Reading body language and working out who will bid is part of the enjoyment and skill. Everything is open and transparent. It’s the authenticity that is tried and tested.”

He was also instrumental in creating GTH’s graduate scheme and piloted a similar initiative at JH Palmer & Sons.

Jeremy added: “Sharing skills and knowledge and putting something back into the profession has always been a philosophy of mine and I have had great pleasure over the years helping young valuers reach their potential.”

Initially he oversaw this at JH Palmer & Sons where he was an equity partner. GTH acquired the firm in 2007.

Jeremy led the team at Burnham-On-Sea and oversaw the branch’s move to modern premises in the High Street.

The estate agent vacated 75 High Street last autumn after moving into a new central location in the High Street, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.

He is also proud of his involvement in the firm’s Redhill branch, which celebrates its first anniversary this month.

The office is the first to be based in a rural business park in a barn conversion.

It provides a comprehensive range of rural services to clients in North Somerset and beyond.

He is looking forward to a holiday in Australia with his wife, Amanda, and to having more time to enjoy country pursuits.