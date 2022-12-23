Strikes by Royal Mail workers in Burnham-On-Sea will go ahead today (Friday December 23rd) and tomorrow (Saturday 24th).

The pre-Christmas strikes comes after the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said the company had turned down an offer of negotiations to resolve the ongoing dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The strikes will be the 17th and 18th days of action across the UK in the increasingly bitter dispute this year.

“An offer extended to the company to suspend the strikes and establish a period of calm from now until 16 January 2023, as well as the union and the company both signing a joint statement incorporating Royal Mail’s latest promise of no compulsory redundancies, was rejected almost immediately,” said the union.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward says: “For Royal Mail Group to reject our offer just hours after receiving it demonstrates that they were never serious about saving Christmas for customers and businesses.”

He added: “Our members will not stand for this, and further action will take place in 2023.”

“Our message to the public and businesses is that postal workers do not want to be here, but they are facing an aggressive, reckless and out-of-control chief executive committed to wrecking their livelihoods.”

A Royal Mail spokesman said: “Throughout December, we have urged the CWU to call off their strike action and work together to deliver Christmas for our customers.”

“The CWU have consistently refused our offer to do so, choosing instead to repackage old pay offers, absent of the change needed to fund the pay deal, in the misleading guise of new proposals to resolve the pay and change dispute.”

“Our priority is to deliver for our customers, and this has never been more important as we approach Christmas.”

“We would like to thank the increasing number of posties returning to work each strike day. They have been joined by thousands of employees from across the business who have swapped their regular day jobs to work in the operation as we focus all our efforts on delivering Christmas for our customers.”