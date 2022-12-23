A dazzling Christmas lights display in Burnham-On-Sea is raising money for the RNLI while entertaining families.

Barry and Jean Ramsden have transformed their front garden in Allandale Road into a winter wonderland for the past nine years with colourful lights and illuminations, as pictured here.

This year’s display includes fun characters and mini fair rides plus interactive items where passers-by can switch on lights and take their photo with festive backdrops.

“We love putting on a Christmas display for families and this year have decided to raise funds for charity – the RNLI – as they do such a super job,” says Barry.