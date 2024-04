Burnham and Highbridge Town Band’s Spring Concert is set to be held today (Sunday, 14th April).

The brass band will be performing a line-up of songs from musicals, films and other memorable music during the concert at 3pm at Burnham’s Catholic Church.

Tickets, priced at £8, can be purchased on the door or from the band, and from Burnham Tourist information Centre, Toy Cupboard, Bastins, and Material Things.

Accompanied children 16 and under are free.