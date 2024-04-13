The RSPCA is holding an open day at its Brent Knoll centre today (Sunday April 14th).

The RSPCA’s North Somerset branch is organising a cattery open day and pop-up charity stalls at its centre in Brent Road. It runs from 10am to 3pm.

It will include stalls selling bric-a-brac, books, pet accessories and refreshments to help raise funds to maintain the animal centre.

The North Somerset branch is a separate registered charity to the national RSPCA and so says it relies on support from the local community. Its work includes helping animals await rehoming and ensures they are looked after in the area.