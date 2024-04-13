Large crowds headed into Burnham-On-Sea town centre on Saturday (April 13th) when over 140 vintage and classic vehicles went on display during an annual show.

Cars, commercials, motorbikes and electric cars were displayed at the Burnham Classic and Vintage Vehicle Display, organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade with the support of Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club.

Big crowds of people headed to the event during a day of dry, mild weather.

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesman said: “It was a hugely successful day, boosting footfall in the town centre. Our thanks go to everyone who attended and supported the popular annual event. Special thanks go to Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club, plus all the wonderful volunteers, and Burnham Carnival for their work with road closures.”

Burnham’s Deputy Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry, who judged the entries, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was great to large crowds of people in the centre of Burnham enjoying this popular annual event. The atmosphere was so positive and it was an enjoyable day.”

She selected a 1960 Vauxhall Cresta PA [pictured above] as the vehicle she would most like to take home and presented owner Kevin Huggins with the Burnham Chamber of Trade Trophy.

“It’s a lovely British-built car with a wonderful two-tone colour that has a real ‘rock and roll vibe’ from the 1960s,” said the Deputy Mayor. “Thanks to Burnham Chamber of Trade and Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club for all their hard work. It was a very successful event.”

Kevin added: “I’m delighted to have won the trophy! I bought the car in a terrible state 11 years ago and have spent eight years on a restoration project, so it’s great to have won this!”

Many visitors enjoyed the event. Josh Gratton, who visited with his family, said: “It’s been a really great event with lots of interesting vehicles to see including the modern electric cars. We’d definitely like to see more events like this in the town centre.”

And Deirdre Leask and Paul Dickinson added: “It’s been a lovely trip down memory lane with such a wide variety of vehicles on show. It’s really nice to see the whole town centre so busy on days like this. There definitely need to be more events like this.”

Several traders said the event had boosted their trade with cafes, including Costa and Cafe Aroma, reporting a busy day. And Ryan Mount at Sea Foods added: “It was a really busy day for us – shell fish sales were particularly good.” And Frankie Urch at Crafty Comforts gift shop added that it had been great to see the High Street so busy.