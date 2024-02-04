Burnham and Highbridge Town Council has announced the date of the annual towns meeting.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday 16th April at 7pm at The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea.

A spokesperson says: “Come and see what Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Council does and meet your Towns Councillors.”

“The Mayor will give her annual report and the public has the opportunity to ask the Town Council questions.”

“Please advise the Town Clerk of any questions you wish to put to the Councillors, in writing 7 days prior to the meeting, to:

info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk or Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, The Old Courthouse, Jaycroft Road, Burnham TA81LE.”