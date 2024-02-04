Valentine’s Day came to Burnham-On-Sea early when a local group held a special event with a loving theme.

The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre celebrated the day with a themed coffee morning on Saturday (3rd February).

Table decorations had a heartfelt theme, as pictured here, and there was a special moment for one loving couple.

“Mick and Doreen Velleman celebrated 60 years of being together this month and a small presentation was made to honour this special occasion,” said spokesman Anthony Ford.

“The morning proved to very popular and all had a lovely time. Along with coffee and tea, there were home made cakes, a quiz, craft tables and a raffle.”