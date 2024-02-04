Valentine’s Day came to Burnham-On-Sea early when a local group held a special event with a loving theme.

The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre celebrated the day with a themed coffee morning on Saturday (3rd February).

Table decorations had a heartfelt theme, as pictured here, and there was a special moment for one loving couple.

“Mick and Doreen Velleman celebrated 60 years of being together this month and a small presentation was made to honour this special occasion,” said spokesman Anthony Ford.

“The morning proved to very popular and all had a lovely time. Along with coffee and tea, there were home made cakes, a quiz, craft tables and a raffle.”

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: