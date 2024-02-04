Burnham-On-Sea Air Cadets have officially welcomed seven new cadets during an enrolment ceremony.

They were were officially welcomed to the RAF Air Cadets at a special function, pictured here.

Jeff Jackson, Training Officer of 290DF, says: They were enrolled by our Devon and Somerset Wing Chaplain. it is an important step along their adventures with the Air Cadets.”

If you would like to join them, visit the Burnham-On-Sea RAF Cadet Hut on Tuesday evenings between 19:00 and 21:30. The entrance to the hut is opposite Cassis Close and is signposted Air Cadets.

