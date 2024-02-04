A new life-saving defibrillator has been installed at a cricket club near Burnham-On-Sea in a boost to safety.

East Huntspill Cricket Club applied for the free defibrillator through an application to the British Heart Foundation.

Kieron Stamp, East Huntspill Cricket Secretary, pictured, says: “Ours is now available and live for the public to use but it will crucially be available during our summer cricket campaigns.”

“It will also be available to nearby holidaymakers in the neighbouring fields where there are caravan holiday parks.”

"The defibrillator has been added to 'The Circuit' online, which allows people via a web site here to find their nearest defibrillator to help save lives."

"It has also prompted us to promote the British Heart Foundation's online CPR training campaign called RevivR that includes instructions and training on how to use a defibrillator during CPR."

“We encourage any other local sports clubs to take up the opportunity to get a free defibrillator by applying online via the British Heart Foundation’s website.”

Pictured: Kieron Stamp, East Huntspill Cricket Secretary, with the new kit