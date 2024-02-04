Over 150 carnival club members from across Somerset gathered on Saturday night (February 3rd) for the annual Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Carnival awards presentation evening.

The event was held at The Batch Country House in Lympsham where a formal dinner was held followed by the presentation of scores of trophies and shields to the winners of the 2023 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival by Carnival Chair Annalee New, President Malcolm Borland and Carnival Queen Scarlett Puddy.

Members of Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club had a great night, pictured above, receiving over half a dozen trophies for their successful cart, ‘Sweet Dreams’, which won the overall Somerset County Cup after winning all seven carnivals.

Hillview Carnival Club Chairman Duncan Britton said it had been a “fantastic year for the club and we are now looking forward to building our new cart for this November.”

Ramblers Carnival Club, pictured above, won the Phil Harris Memorial Bowl, awarded to the best entry in the entire Burnham procession for their incredible ‘Trawlermen’ cart. For the full results, click here.

It was also announced that ‘The Spirit of Carnival Award’, given to someone who had “gone above and beyond to the keep the carnival on the road this past year,” would be presented to the “hugely deserving” carnival helper Dave Wainwright, pictured below.

Annalee added: “It was a wonderful evening with clubs from across Somerset coming together to look back at another great carnival.” She added her thanks to Brad Loveridge for organising the technical aspects of the night and BBC Somerset’s Andy Bennett as host.

The award for the top fundraising collector was awarded to Burnham Stuart Nichols, below.

