Over 40 members of Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge have gathered at Berrow Village Hall for their annual New Year’s party.

The event – which is always held at the end of January – saw members gather together to enjoy a night of entertainment in Berrow Village Hall.

The President’s New Year gathering featured entertainment from Weston-super-mare Ukulele players with a quiz, raffle and a competition for the best-decorated hats. The contest was by young Lily with a hat designed by her older sister Ellie.

A hot meal was served to those present by Ladies Circle President Sandra Nicholson and her team of volunteer helpers.

Moose President Alan Flower said: “Sandra Nicholson and Carol Lang, along with all the little helpers, did a grand job with the catering serving up a curry, casserole, apple crumble and trifle, all of which were excellent. My thanks to all who attended and all who helped.”

The raffle raised £100 towards ‘Friends of Somerset Young Carers’ which is Alan’s charitable cause for 2023/4.

Pictured: Carol Lang and Sandra Nicholson in the kitchen; Entries into the decorated hat competition; Lily, winner of the hat competition receives her prize from President Alan Flower; Some of the Ukulele players and members and guests being entertained (Photos Mike Lang)