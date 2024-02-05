Local writers from the Burnham-On-Sea area have met together to discuss plans for this Spring’s Burnham Book Festival.

Burnham Book Festival takes place from May 17th-19th at Burnham’s Princess Theatre and Library.

The authors gathered at Cafe Beans on Burnham High Street over the weekend, as pictured here.

“It was a good turnout,” says organiser Lewis Coleman. “Everybody had great ideas and were united in their aim to bring new books and literary events to Burnham.”

The festival’s short story and poetry competition is currently under way, with four weeks left to enter – see more details here.

Author and volunteer Ronnie Godliman adds: “It’s great to have this event. I don’t write to make money, I write to share stories and ideas.”

“It sometimes feels like we’ve forgotten how to talk and discuss, and books are important for this.”

Tickets for several Burnham Book Festival events are now on sale at The Princess Theatre, with several more due to go on sale in the next couple of weeks.

“We have a Damien Boyd event at the Zalshah; Stephen Moss talking about Britain’s Favourite Birds; a talk on David Hockney, Adge Cutler and Cecil Parker, amongst many others,” adds Lewis.

“We also have The Quarrymen playing, the band which gave birth to The Beatles; and several workshops for aspiring writers.”

On Saturday May 18th, the main hall will be open as a hub for local authors to share their books and meet other authors, and for the public to come along and meet them.

The event is returning after the success of the first event, the 2023 Burnham Food Festival.

For more information on Burnham Book Festival see burnhambookfest.co.uk