£1,000 has been raised for a local charity during a two-day event at Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club.

Both the club’s local teams were playing at home in Saturday – and scores of spectators headed to the club to watch the action, including the youth fixtures on Sunday.

Charity collections, a raffle and arace night were held in support of Burnham and Highbridge mental health support charity In Charley’s Memory.

A Burnham Rugby Club spokesman says: “A massive thank you to everyone who contributed to our first ever charity weekend for In Charley’s Memory.”

“Thank you to Tor Rugby Club and Sidmouth RFC for their generous support for the charity, Burnham junior rugby teams who hosted Tor Rugby Minis and Juniors, and everyone who dug deep.”

“We were delighted to raise £1,000 for In Charley’s Memory!”

“In Charley’s Memory is a charity very close to many members of the club. The charity gives huge support in the fight against mental health.”

The charity’s Dawn Carey thanked the club and all those who donated for their “hugely appreciated, wonderful support.”