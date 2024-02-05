A well-known charity runner in Burnham-On-Sea who has raised over £30,000 for a good cause is set to take on seven half marathons this year to boost his total.

Jason Vickers, who suffers from Crohn’s Disease, has been taking part in running events for 15 years and has raised a huge sum of £30,887.56 for the MS Society from his fundraising.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com this week, he says: “I have a busy year of running ahead, starting with the Newport Half Marathon in March, the London Landmarks Run in April, the Plymouth half in April, Edinburgh on May, followed by the Great North and Great South half marthons in the autumn and the Royal Parks Run in October.”

Jason adds: “A big thank you goes to everyone who has supported me with my fundraising over the years – I’m hoping to add to the total this year.”

Last month, Jason held a fundraising raffle at the Ritz Social Club to raise £202 and get his fundraising for 2024 underway. He reached a grand total of £30,000 last year and is currently seeking business sponsors.

Jason’s fundraising page is here.