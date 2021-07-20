Burnham & Berrow Medical Centre has issued an update on changes to its service this week after several members of staff have been isolate following a possible contact with a positive Covid case.

Helen Ashley, a spokeswoman for Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Since Monday 19th July, we have been offering a more limited appointment service at the practice due to four members of staff being away – three clinical and one admin.”

“The staff have been self-isolating in line with national guidance as they may have come into contact with people who have Covid outside of work.”

“No patient visiting the practice has been put at risk. These staff are continuing to work from home.”

“This has meant for patients that: anyone with a pre-booked GP appointment will have been seen; Nurses and healthcare assistants will have continued to see patients as normal; and if a patient has an emergency health situation we will do our best to identify an on the day appointment for them at the practice with an appropriately qualified clinician.”

“For non-emergency appointments, such as minor injuries or conditions such as sunburn, insect bites, hay fever, back and shoulder aches and strains, as always, we are asking people to visit their local community pharmacist who will be able to offer them same day advice and treatments or they can contact 111 online or by phone.”

She adds: “Following negative testing, one staff member has already returned to work and we hope to have all staff members working normally by the start of next week.”

“Please help us help you at this busy time by choosing the right care for your health condition.”