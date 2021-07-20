A group of travellers arrived on the seafront lawns on Burnham-On-Sea’s South Esplanade on Tuesday (July 20th).

The caravans and vehicles pitched up on the grassed area near to Burnham Sailing Club, as pictured here.

The land owner, Sedgemoor District Council, has already begun action to have the group removed from the land.

It comes after we reported here that Burnham’s MP James Heappey has welcomed new legislation going through Parliament that will soon make illegal encampments a criminal matter rather than a civil matter.