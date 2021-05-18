Sedgemoor District Council has launched a new discretionary grant scheme to help some of the businesses in our area that are affected by Coronavirus disruption.

The Recovery Grant scheme is being run alongside the Restart Grant scheme announced during the Budget in March.

A spokeswoman says: “The Council recognises that the past year and several periods of local and national restrictions have had a great impact on many businesses in the area.”

“Therefore, the Council is committed to supporting those that fall outside the scope of any mandatory schemes, because they do not provide “direct in person services” from rateable premises.”

“Businesses from all sectors are invited to apply, with special grants designed specifically for B&B, kennels and catteries and leisure, hospitality and accommodation businesses and their direct supply chain.”

Since the pandemic begun Sedgemoor District Council provided 1,079 discretionary grants to the total value of over £4.3m.

A link to the application and eligibility criteria can be found on our website at www.sedgemoor.gov.uk/covid19grants. The Economic Development Team is on hand to answer queries and provide help with the application. Contact us on economic.development@sedgemoor.gov.uk

The Council aims to get payments into the bank accounts of the eligible businesses within ten working days of receiving the required information from the online form. If for some reason this is not possible, the Council will contact the business concerned.

Burnham-On-Sea Chamber has this week encouraged local businesses in the town to find out more and apply for the funding.