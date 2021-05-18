A Highbridge teenager is celebrating after achieving a place at a top drama school.

Hannah Murdoch, 18, who is a former student at Churchfield Primary and King Alfred School Academy, has successfully auditioned and been offered a DaDA scholarship to study a three-year degree in Musical Theatre at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

A DaDa (dance and drama award) is a government-funded scholarship offered at the top independent drama schools to enable talented students an opportunity to train there.

Mountview is one of the leading UK drama schools in London. Founded in 1945, the school provides specialist professional vocational training in acting and musical theatre. Their president is Dame Judy Dench.

Hannah’s love of musical theatre started early, training in dance, performing in shows at Burnham’s Princess Theatre, and successfully competing in the Highbridge Festival of the Arts for many years.

Hannah, who is currently training at Emil Dale Academy in Hertfordshire, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am absolutely over the moon to have been offered a place to study a degree in musical theatre at Mountview. It is such a huge achievement for me and I cannot wait to begin my training there in September!”