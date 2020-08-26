North Sedgemoor Local History Group has this week announced that it is cancelling all its meetings until the Covid-19 pandemic improves.

Chairman John Strickland said: “Many members and visitors know that our meetings were due to restart in September.”

“Following a discussion with the group’s committee it has been decided that we will not restart our meetings until the current Covid-19 situation improves.”

“In the meantime should you wish to read more about our local history please visit captureburnham.co.uk where many more details have been added during the lockdown period, not only about Burnham, but also some of the surrounding villages and local residents.”

“When we consider it safe to restart meetings we will let you know by updating the website and this site and will also e-mail history group 2020 members. We have also cancelled our Christmas meal booking at Batch Hotel.”

I hope that you understand and agree with these decisions.