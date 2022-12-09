Burnham-On-Sea auctioneers Greenslade Taylor Hunt say they were pleased with the results of their latest monthly auction at the Batch Country House Hotel in Lympsham.

Talk of a downturn in the housing market did not hold back transactions as various properties were exchanged prior to the auction resulting in a reduced catalogue on the sale day.

A spokesman says two land lots at Pawlett had been sold prior to auction together with a four bedroom detached family home in Barrington Road in Burnham-On-Sea, guided for auction at £230,000.

At the auction, two blocks of moorland at Tealham Moor in Wedmore both reached their guide levels, achieving £3,921 and £4,577 per acre.

However, the highlight of the day was Sweet Briar Cottage, at Lower Claverham, near Bristol. This renovation opportunity comprised a Grade II Listed semi-detached cottage in grounds of approximately one third of an acre, situated on the edge of the village.

The Burnham-On-Sea office says there was “strong interest” and the property finally went under the hammer at £420,000 on the day.

A further development opportunity on the outskirts of Burnham-On-Sea comprising the redevelopment of a barn, cottage and garage and the erection of three detached residential dwellings sold for £245,000.

 

 
