Pupils from Wedmore First School and Hugh Sexey Middle School joined together to perform festive songs at the annual Christmas event ‘Wedmore by Lamplight’ this week.

The performance was held at St Mary’s Church in Wedmore on Wednesday evening (December 7th).

Shelley Kent, Deputy Headteacher at Wedmore First School, said: “Both schools sang their hearts out around the crib at St Mary’s starting off the evening’s festivities.”

“It was so lovely and uplifting to see all the children performing alongside one another.”

“Following the service the congregation moved outside to sing carols around the church’s Christmas tree on what was a cold crisp winters evening.”