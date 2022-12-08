Plans for a new development of five homes in Berrow have been unveiled this week.

Outline Planning permission is being sought from the district council by the owner of a 1,700 square metre area of land to the south of 229A Berrow Road.

The plans are for a residential development of up to “five detached four-bed dwellings with associated access, amenity space and 12 parking spaces.”

The site is located to the south of three new homes and the Berrow Co-Op store, formerly the site of The Berrow Inn.

The applicant says: “The proposed two-storey detached dwellings reflect the nature of the surrounding development and look to replicate these forms to create a logical infill of development.”

“Although the proposal provides a mix of just 4-bedroom dwellings, this is considered the most suitable dwelling type in this area with the anticipation that one of the dwellings would be offered as affordable.”

“A total of 12 car parking spaces are currently proposed; however, the exact numbers are to be agreed following consultation with Somerset County Council Highways.”

“As part of the development it is proposed to provide new trees, extensive planting and grass lawns with detailed landscape plans. The development will also target a 10% improvement in biodiversity which will be informed by future arboricultural and ecological assessments/evaluations.”

The applicant proposes to hold a public consultation prior to the submission of a detailed reserved matters application.

The planning application has reference number 05/22/00017 and comments are being welcomed by Sedgemoor District Council’s planning department until January 6th, 2023.