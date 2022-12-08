Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church has become the latest local facility to offer a public ‘warm space’ for local residents unable to heat their homes this winter during the cost-of-living crisis.

The Town Council recently launched a Burnham and Highbridge Warm Rooms scheme to provide safe, welcoming warm spaces for people to come together to keep warm this winter and enjoy a hot drink.

Several local buildings have already offered their space – listed below – and Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church has this week said it will open every Thursday morning from 9am to 12noon to offer a warm space.

The church’s Rev Rob Howlett, pictured above, said it’s been able to join this initiative thanks to a grant from the Asda Foundation.

Warm spaces in Burnham and Highbridge:

Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church – open every Thursday from 9 am–12 noon

Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church, 35a College Street – open Tuesdays 10am-12pm

Burnham-On-Sea Library, 1 Princess Street – open Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 10am-5pm, Weds and Sat 10am-1pm

Burnham-On-Sea Princess Theatre – one of the theatre’s public rooms will be offered as a warm space on Fridays and Mondays between 9:30am-2:30pm. Read more

Highbridge Morland Hub, Pearce Drive – open Wednesdays from 9.30am -1pm

Highbridge Hope Baptist Church, 106 Church Street – open every Thursday from 3rd November 9.30am-12:30pm

For more details on each venue, including any changes to opening times, click here.

Rev Howlett says: “We are so grateful to Asda for giving us the opportunity to share our building with the local community during these most difficult times.”

“Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the warm space we can offer – invite your friends too!,” adds Rev Howlett, who thanked Laura Dover at Asda’s Highbridge store for her help.

Laura, Asda Highbridge Community Champion, said: “We know our communities are having a tough time right now with the rising cost of living, which is further increasing inequalities and isolation.”

“Small grass roots organisations like Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church play a vital role in making positive change and improving people’s lives every day. They understand the needs in their community and are constantly adapting to meet those needs. So, we’re really pleased to be able to support them with funding from the Asda Foundation to help provide a warm place for local people this winter.”

Cllr Ganesh Gudka, Chairman of the Town Council’s Finance and Resources Committee, adds: “Sharing warmth and friendship in community spaces is an ideal way for us to work together to bring something positive out of this crisis, and I hope we can all contribute to this effort in some way.”