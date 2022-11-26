Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre will be opening its doors to provide ‘warm spaces’ for local people who need them furing what is set to be a difficult winter.

From 28th November, one of the theatre’s public rooms will be offered as a warm space on Fridays and Mondays between 9:30am-2:30pm throughout the Winter when the room will be free for anyone to come and use.

There will be television and board games set up as well as hosted activities and workshops put on by volunteers from the local community including a Christmas craft decoration workshop.

Beccy Armory, Business Development Officer at The Princess, says: “We all know that these are difficult times for everyone right now. At The Princess we’re proud to help the local community in any way we can.”

The Princess’ on-site café Hellend’s Kitchen will be offering free homemade soup with locally donated vegetables as well as tea and coffee, available to anyone.

If you have any questions or if you or anyone you know are interested in getting involved to help with activities, or maybe you have skills that could be put to good use in other ways, we’d like to hear from you. Please contact info@theprincesstheatre.co.uk

Meanwhile, The Princess is currrently holding a Black Friday Sale until November 30th with tickets on participating shows discounted by 10%. All participating shows will automatically discount on the website or by calling 01278 784464.