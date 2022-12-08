Burnham-On-Sea Police and Coastguards were called out on Wednesday (7th December) after a seafront walker raised the alarm amid initial concerns that a fully clothed person was in the sea at low tide.

As pictured here, the man appeared to be in deep water in the estuary opposite St Andrew’s Church, prompting a quick response from Police and Coastguards – but it turned out to be a false alarm with good intent.

A Police spokeswoman said: “A member of the public approached a patrolling PCSO on The Esplanade in Burnham to raise concern for the welfare of an individual in the water.”

“The alarm was raised at about 12.25pm. The individual was safe by about 12.40pm without requiring assistance.”

“We’d like to thank the member of the public who did the right thing by raising their concerns, although thankfully on this occasion everything was in order.”

The man told Police he had been collecting fishing bait in the lower part of the estuary. The steep banks of the estuary at low tide meant the man was not always fully visible and it had appeared he was in deep water.