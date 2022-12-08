A free turkey and tinsel afternoon was held by a Burnham-On-Sea cafe this week for 20 local older people this Christmas.

Stuart Carpenter, who runs Ray’s Cafe in Burnham and Highbridge, organised the special community event with the support of several other local businesses.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “To support our local community we held a free turkey and tinsel afternoon aimed at the older generation in our local area with the aim of spreading some Christmas cheer! It was a great success and we thank all those helping and supporting us.”

Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor, Cllr Lesley Millard, attended to give a helping hand during the event on Wednesday afternoon (December 7th), as pictured here. She said: “It’s been really nice to see local businesses reaching out to help the community and help local this Christmas.”

The afternoon consisted of a free Christmas dinner and desert along with traditional Christmas music, and a small gift for those attending. Nominations were invited for those who should attend and enjoy some company and Christmas cheer.