The family of the ‘kindest and most caring’ father have paid tribute to him after he sadly died in a collision near Hinkley Point earlier this week.
Mark Boobyer, 44, had been travelling home from work at Hinkley Point B along Hinkley Point Road, in Stogursey on Monday 5th December when his car collided with a minibus at around 7pm.
Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the minibus was taken to hospital for treatment.
Mr Boobyer’s wife Chloe said in a statement issued by Police that she had lost her “best friend and soul mate”.
“Words cannot express how completely heartbroken and devastated we are to have lost the kindest, most caring and devoted dad, husband, son and brother.”
“The boys have lost the best dad they could have ever wished for, and I have lost my best friend and soul mate,” she said.
The family continues to receive support from a specially trained liaison officer.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage, to contact 101 and quote reference number 5222291622.