The family of the ‘kindest and most caring’ father have paid tribute to him after he sadly died in a collision near Hinkley Point earlier this week.

Mark Boobyer, 44, had been travelling home from work at Hinkley Point B along Hinkley Point Road, in Stogursey on Monday 5th December when his car collided with a minibus at around 7pm.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the minibus was taken to hospital for treatment.