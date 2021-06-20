Burnham-On-Sea author Damien Boyd’s book signing session is a sell-out success!

Fans of Burnham-On-Sea author Damien Boyd’s novels flocked to a book signing session in the town centre on Saturday (June 19th) when his latest publication was launched.

The new novel, called Dying Inside, is the 11th in Damien’s DI Nick Dixon crime series, which has sold over three million copies worldwide.

A long line of customers waited outside GW Hurleys book shop in Burnham’s High Street to buy copies of the new novel.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Damien said afterwards: “We had record pre-sales and sold out of our stock on the day – over 150 books!”

“A huge thank you goes to Monika and the team at Hurleys for hosting the event and to the people of Burnham for their continued support.”

In Dying Inside, the new thriller from Damien’s DI Nick Dixon crime series, a brutal murder looks like a gangland execution – until the next body is found.

Damien adds: “It was written during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and provided me with a welcome escape from the daily diet of bad news. I hope it offers readers the same, albeit at a time when life is tiptoeing towards something approaching normality.”

The popular series of crime thrillers follows the exploits of Nick Dixon, a detective chief inspector in the Avon & Somerset Police, based at the police centre at Express Park, Bridgwater.

The tenth novel in the series, Down Among the Dead, was published in May 2020 and the series has now sold nearly three million copies worldwide.

“The various lockdowns and restrictions last year curtailed the research I was able to undertake, so I take the reader on a tour of Somerset locations already very familiar to me. No doubt they will spot the signs of a misspent youth!” he says.

“Newly-promoted DCI Nick Dixon is stuck behind a desk when the peace of the Somerset countryside is shattered by a spate of sheep killings. Dixon recognises a sinister pattern: the animals have all been slaughtered with a crossbow, the power increasing with each kill. It seems whoever is responsible is practising, but for what?”

“Then the owner of a yacht that capsized on a suspected drug run is found dead, pinned to a tree by four crossbow bolts. Convinced that the killing is a gangland execution, the organised crime unit take over the investigation.”

“Dixon is sure the motive lies elsewhere, but is forced to watch from the sidelines – until another body is found.”

Leading a major investigation team at Avon and Somerset police headquarters, and with internal politics threatening to thwart him at every turn, Dixon must find the murderer before he kills again.

Dying Inside will be officially released on Tuesday 22nd June and will be available in ebook, paperback and audio formats.

Damien produces stories based on his own experience from twenty-five years in the legal profession, including a spell in the Crown Prosecution Service.

His debut novel, As the Crow Flies, was published in April 2013 becoming an international Kindle #1 bestseller.

The sequels, Head In The Sand, followed by Kickback, Swansong, Dead Level and Death Sentence were all critically acclaimed, with Heads or Tails achieving Kindle #1 bestseller status in the UK and Australia.

