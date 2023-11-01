A Burnham-On-Sea based choir has raised more than £700 for a local group that organises musical sessions for people with memory-loss issues.

Over 100 people attended the Serendipity Singers concert in aid of Music for the Memory in Highbridge.

Kevin Baker, Chair of Music for the Memory, says: “It was a delight for me to be present at Highbridge Community Hall on Saturday where the Serendipity Singers performed to a packed hall to raise funds for Music for the Memory.”

“The enthusiastic audience were treated to varied programme, and the choir were in fine voice under the able direction of Brian Foakes. It was clear that considerable work had gone into a polished performance.”

“The guest soloist was local Tenor Andy Cruickshank, who performed a mixed programme from 17th Century to modern musical theatre with great gusto, ably accompanied by Chris Sheldrake and the duo worked tremendously well together.”

“Ann Hall stepped forward between pieces to give informative and entertaining introductions. The programme ended with a set of Cliff Richard favourites, and the audience were invited to join in. Happily, little encouragement was needed.”

“Under Brian’s watchful eye, the choir continue to go from strength to strength, and I look forward to hearing them sing again. The event raised a stunning £729 for Music for the Memory, and we are so grateful to the singers for supporting us.”