Dozens of families headed to West Huntspill Model Railway on Tuesday (October 31st) when it held its annual night of Halloween train rides.

The model railway in New Road, West Huntspill, saw an influx of visitors for its popular Halloween rides which offered plenty of spooky surprises for brave families!

The group’s Roger Flower said: “A big thank you goes to everyone who came along and supported the night.”

“There were lots of fun scares, ghosties and ghoolies around the railway track, and a chance to have a ride on the various trains that were operating. Despite the rainy weather, we had a good turnout.”