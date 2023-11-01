A Burnham-On-Sea resident has this week marked her third decade of holding popular Halloween displays for families at her home.

Morag Croker decorates her whole front garden in Winchester Road with a spooky light display while handing out free sweet treats to trick-or-treaters.

“I love Halloween and putting smiles on childrens faces,” Morag told Burnham-On-Sea.com during her 30th annual display on Tuesday evening, pictured here.

“We had over 500 children visit us this time which was fantastic on a wet, rainy night. It’s really wonderful to see families coming back every year.”

She adds: “Some of the children who came along in the first few years of our displays are now coming along as parents with their own children!”

Pictured: Top: Morag Croker with helper Sandy Ballantyne and, above, with some of the children visiting this week’s 30th Halloween display