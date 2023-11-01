A yellow weather warning has been issued for the Burnham-On-Sea area later today (Wednesday) and tomorrow for heavy rain and high winds as Storm Ciarán sweeps through the region.

The Met Office is warning that a period of stormy weather conditions could cause disruption.

In Burnham, winds gusting up to 60mph are expected around lunchtime on Thursday.

The warning for heavy rain is in place from 6pm today until midnight on Thursday, while the warning for high winds is in force from 9pm tonight until midnight on Thursday.

A Met Office spokesman says: “Periods of heavy rain, associated with Storm Ciarán, are expected to affect much of southern England from Wednesday evening and during Thursday. A further 20 to 30 mm is likely quite widely, but 40-60 mm may accumulate in a number of places, especially, but not exclusively, over higher ground. Upland areas of southwest England and south and southwest Wales may see 80 mm of rain in a few locations. Given this amount of rainfall, the current saturated conditions, and the potential for fallen leaves to block drains etc, further impacts are likely.”

“Storm Ciarán is likely to bring a spell of very strong winds to southern parts of the UK. Winds are likely to widely gust to 60-70 mph in coastal areas whilst inland gusts may reach 50-60 mph. For English Channel coastal counties, the coastal strip may see 70-80 mph gusts with a small chance gusts in excess of 85 mph in a few of the most exposed coastal spots in southern England. Very large waves could bring additional impacts to coastal areas, especially to parts of south Wales, and southern England.”

See the Burnham-On-Sea Weather Forecast