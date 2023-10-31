Somerset Council has indicated that a new safety review of Burnham-On-Sea jetty is set to be carried out after a man went missing when he entered the sea to help a woman and her dog next to the structure.

Emergency services have carried out an extensive search of the sea, shorelines and river estuaries without any sign of the man being found so far.

A spokesperson for Somerset Council, which owns the jetty, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There have been historical reviews of the safety signage carried out by independent safety experts. We will, of course, review this again once the incident details are known.”

She added: “Our thoughts are with all concerned and thanks go to the rescue services.” Signs and painted messages appear on the jetty’s surface warning of the danger and stating that pedestrians do not have access.

But one nearby resident said last night: “The signs are frequently ignored by people walking to the end of the jetty, especially when the jetty supervisors are no longer there to issue safety advice and call people back after the season ends.” In August 2012, Dylan Cecil, a four year-old, tragically died after a fall from the jetty. A number of safety enhancements were introduced afterwards, including improved signage, an audible warning system at the jetty building, and enhanced lifeguarding during the busy summer holidays. In May 2020, video footage showed the moment a boy was saved from the sea next to Burnham jetty after a safety scare. Several warnings from Coastguards about Burnham-On-Sea jetty safety were also issued in 2022 following several incidents.