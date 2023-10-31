A major search operation is underway for a third day today (Tuesday) in Burnham-On-Sea for a missing man who entered the sea to try and save a woman and a dog.

Coastguards, Police, RNLI lifeboats and BARB Search & Rescue were involved in Monday’s search operation, whcih saw shoreline searches along the coast to Brean Down and up the River Parrett to Combwich.

Stert Island was also searched by BARB’s rescue hovercraft with Coastguards onboard while a National Police Air Service helicopter also conducted searches of Burnham’s estuary and the island with heat-seeking cameras.

While the maritime search was scaled back after the end of Monday’s search it will restart with any new information. The man was last seen in the water near Burnham jetty at around 4pm. Eyewitnesses said he entered the sea to try and save a woman and her dog in the sea next to the jetty. The woman was helped to safety but the man remained in the water. A Police spokesperson said Police officers will continue carrying out ‘reassurance patrols’ along Burnham seafront and nearby areas while the search continues. Coastguard rescue teams from Burnham and Weston and two coastguard helicopters have been involved in the search this week. The Coastguard helicopters used heat-seeking equipment to search the water, including in the River Brue near Burnham Sailing Club and up the estuary towards Highbridge.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard responded to reports of a person in difficulty in the water in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday 29th October. Alerted at around 4pm, Coastguard Rescue Teams from Burnham and Weston-Super-Mare, the Coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent and lifeboats from Weston-Super-Mare were sent to the scene.”

An RNLI spokesperson said: “Both Burnham RNLI lifeboats were launched yesterday afternoon (Sunday, 29th October) on the request of the Coastguard to assist in the search for a missing man, the Burnham volunteers were joined by RNLI volunteers from Weston-super-Mare who launched their D and Atlantic class lifeboats at around 5.30pm to join the search. All RNLI assets were stood down around 11pm.”

“At 12pm on Monday 30th October,. the Burnham-On-Sea RNLI D class inshore lifeboat was launched with a volunteer crew to assist other agencies in a shoreline search of the area.”

A BARB spokesman adds: “BARB’s volunteers are working closely with our colleagues from HM Coastguard, RNLI and other organisations in the search for a man who went missing on Sunday after entering the sea. BARB’s volunteers are using our rescue hovercraft and other equipment during the operation alongside other services. Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”