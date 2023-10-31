The team at Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Hillview Carnival Club are making final touches to their entry for the start of the carnival season.

The impressive Hillview cart, called ‘Sweet Dreams’, is nearing completion at its building shed in Highbridge, ahead of the start of their 50th anniversary year.

21 children will be performing on the cart and over 20 volunteers have worked on the build for several months.

The cart will go on show for the first time at Bridgwater Carnival on Saturday 4th November followed on Monday 6th November at Burnham-On-Sea Carnival.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, the club’s Julia Rosser says: “Hillview are proud to dazzle you in our 50th anniversary year with colour, spinning sweets and thoroughly tickle your taste buds with our entry this year, called Sweet Dreams.”

“We will see the world through the eyes of our inner child – our children ‘candy’ wait to perform for you this year! We have 21 children on the cart ranging from 8-16 years with 9 of them experiencing performing on our cart for the first time.”

“We are very proud that in our 50th anniversary year the theme was chosen by the children, while the music and design has been based on their imaginations, so it should be the most appropriate children’s cart that we have ever produced!”

“Of course, our entry this year wouldn’t be possible without the continued support of many local businesses, but particularly Burnham Waste Ltd, DLB Fabrications, Groves Extreme Clean, Highbridge Caravans, The Lighthouse Inn and Sandy Glade Caravan Park.”

“We totally rely on local support to entertain you every year & are still busy building, painting, wiring, costume making, so please follow the link here to support us if you can! Please give us a big wave and a cheer when you see us.”

In 2022, Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club had a great carnival season, winning six trophies for their successful cart, ‘Children of the Revolution’, which finished second overall in its category. The 2023 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival takes place on November 6th.