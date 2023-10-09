Burnham-On-Sea Carnival is set to make a welcome return on Monday November 6th with dozens of spectacular entries.

Organisers have said this week that 63 entries are confirmed for the 2023 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, with over 40 sparkling carts set to join the parade through the town.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Annalee New, Chairman of Highbridge and Burnham Carnival, says: “Excitement is building for the big day and it’s shaping up to be a fantastic procession.”

The route of the 2023 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival procession is largely unchanged from last year, however the finish in Marine Drive will be slightly nearer to the Lighthouse Inn, rather than outside the Haven Holiday Park entrance, as in previous years.

The parade will start at 7.30pm next to the Tesco roundabout before wending its way along Love Lane, Manor Road, Victoria Street and the High Street, finishing in Marine Drive.

The road between Pepperall roundabout and Burnham Road Esso garage will also close between 8pm on Monday 6th November and re-open at 1am on Tuesday 7th November however residential access down this road will still be permitted.

The organisers, pictured, still require more volunteer marshalls and collectors on the night.

Chief Marshall Brad Loveridge says: “With a new event Management team, we are in great need of volunteers for marshalling – the minimum age is 18, they are needed on the night from 5pm-10pm or 11pm.”

“A variety of sandwiches and cakes is provided before and hot food after the carnival. Experience is helpful but not essential. Any help is appreciated.”

Anyone wishing to help can contact Brad via email at bradley.loveridge@hboscarnival.org

Burnham’s Carnival Queen Scarlett Puddy and her Princesses Pixie Owen-Perks and Lola Tilson, pictured above, who were chosen at a special event earlier this year, will be near the front.

