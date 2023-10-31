Burnham and Highbridge Town Councillors last night (Monday, October 30th) held a minute’s silence at the start of their meeting for a man who has gone missing in the sea off Burnham’s jetty.

Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard led the silence, which was observed by all councillors and several members of the public at the Council Chambers in Jaycroft Road, pictured here.

The Mayor said the silence was “for the man, his friends and family, the woman who was rescued, her friends and family, and the local emergency services who have been working so hard to try and help.”